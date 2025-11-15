The Conjuring: Last Rites’ streaming release date has been recently revealed, and it is approaching soon. But before hitting the streaming platform, the horror blockbuster is set to beat the OG How to Train Your Dragon’s global haul soon. It has been available on digital platforms for rent and on PVOD for weeks, yet it has performed decently at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 is the most successful horror movie of the year. Unfortunately, despite achieving several box office milestones, the film failed to hit the $500 million mark worldwide. It was directed by Michael Chaves, who has also directed The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Nun II.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

The Conjuring: Last Rites has experienced the second biggest drop on this Thursday, collecting only $5.4k at the domestic box office. It declined by 74.4% from last week, and with that, the box office collection in North America has hit $177.7 million after 70 days. It is running in 216 theaters only in North America.

It has been a bigger hit internationally, as the film has collected $316.8 million at the overseas box office. Therefore, the worldwide box office collection for the horror sequel is $494.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The Conjuring 4 is the 11th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide.

Latest worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $177.7 million

International – $316.8 million

Worldwide – $494.5 million

Set to beat the animated OG How to Train Your Dragon worldwide

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon was released in 2010. Its success resulted in a multimedia franchise including two more animated sequels and a live-action remake. How to Train Your Dragon is also the #265 highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office. It collected $494.87 million in its lifetime run.

The Conjuring 4 is less than $1 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of How to Train Your Dragon. Therefore, it will also achieve the #265 rank in the all-time worldwide rankings. It might not be able to hit the $500 million milestone, as Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 will also be released during the Thanksgiving holiday.

More about the movie

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in September and is set to hit its home streaming platform, HBO Max, this month. According to the report, it starts streaming on HBO Max on November 21. The Conjuring: Last Rites follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, along with their psychic daughter Judy, as they investigate a terrifying haunting tied to a cursed mirror. The demon within uses tortured spirits to terrorize a family, and the Warrens must use faith, prayer, and Judy’s gift to vanquish it.

