After a long time, two potential blockbusters from the Marathi film industry have arrived at the Indian box office. The first was Navra Maza Navsacha 2, which was released last Friday, and yesterday, Dharmaveer 2 marked a grand arrival. Backed by the franchise value, the film registered an excellent start, and today, it displayed a healthy jump. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 collection report!

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the film features Prasad Oak, Kshitish Date, Makarand Date, Snehal Tarde, Makarand Padhye, and Amit Jadhav in key roles. So far, it has received mixed to positive reviews from critics, while the audience is reaction is mostly favorable. As the first installment was a huge success, expectations were high for the sequel. Surprisingly, as far as the start is concerned, the sequel failed to beat the opening of the predecessor, but it is moving on the right track.

Dharmaveer 2 earned 1.92 crores yesterday, marking the third biggest opening for a Marathi film in the post-pandemic era. Though it didn’t surpass Dharmaveer’s 2.05 crores, it secured an excellent start for itself. Today, being a Saturday, the film witnessed an upward trend, and occupancy picked up in the evening and night shows.

While the night shows are still in progress at some locations, the early trends suggest day 2 to be in the range of 2.40-2.55 crores. With this, Dharmaveer 2 has registered a solid jump of 25-32.81% over the opening day’s 1.92 crores. This is really impressive considering the fact that another successful Marathi film, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, is running in theatres, and even Devara is finding its audience with the Hindi version.

Almost all the business is coming from Maharashtra, and including estimates, Dharmaveer 2 stands at 4.32-4.47 crores net at the Indian box office after two days.

Day-wise breakdown of the Dharmaveer sequel:

Day 1 – 1.92 crores

Day 2 – 2.40-2.55 crores

Total – 4.32-4.47 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Devara Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trends: Dives Straight Into 100 Crore Club, Jr NTR Mania Is Widespread!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News