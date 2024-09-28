Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Hemal Ingle’s Navra Maza Navsacha 2 turned out to be a commercial winner in its opening week. It had a chance of continuing the momentum in the second week, too, but the release of Dharmaveer 2 has impacted its potential. Yes, the film saw a slightly higher-than-expected drop yesterday and crossed the mark of 12 crores at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

The Navra Maza Navsacha sequel got a perfect stage in the form of National Cinema Day to start its theatrical journey. Along with that, the goodwill of the predecessor and the return of Marathi veterans played a crucial role in attracting the crowd to theatres. As a result, a solid score of 11.74 crores net was registered during the first week.

Yesterday, the much-awaited Dharmaveer 2 marked its grand arrival, impacting the screen/show count of Navra Maza Navsacha 2. As a result, the collection dropped by 34.83% and went from 0.89 crore to 0.58 crore (estimates). Yes, the film earned 0.58 crore on day 8, taking the overall collection to 12.32 crores net at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Navra Maza Navsacha 2:

Day 1 – 1.86 crores

Day 2 – 2.43 crores

Day 3 – 3.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.19 crores

Day 5 – 0.98 crore

Day 6 – 0.84 crore

Day 7 – 0.89 crore

Day 8 – 0.58 crore

Total – 12.32 crores

The film will make healthy gains today and tomorrow, and it has an outside chance of hitting the 1 crore mark. So, at the end of the second weekend, the total will be in the range of 14 to 14.20 crores net. Overall, it’s a good success against a reported budget of 5 crores.

