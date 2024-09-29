Devara has been performing better than many Hindi films, thanks to Jr NTR’s global dominance, newfound stardom and the ensemble of the biggie consisting of Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan! In three days, Hindi version of the film stands at an approximate total of 28.95 crore!

Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 3

As per the early estimates, on the third day, the action biggie helmed by Koratala Siva took a jump of almost 21% at the box office, bringing 11 – 11.50 crore on the table on Sunday, September 29. This is a good jump of almost 45% from the opening day as well.

1st Weekend Collection

In its first weekend, Jr NTR’s film has managed to earn 28.95 crore. This is the tenth biggest Hindi opening weekend of 2024 in Hindi. In fact, the film has performed far better than recent South Indian dubbed films Indian 2 and Thalapathy Is The GOAT (originally in Tamil).

Here is the breakdown of the total three days of Devara in Hindi.

Friday: 7.95 crore (Day 1)

Saturday: 9.50 crore (Day 2)

(Day 2) Sunday: 11 – 11.5 crore (Estimated Day 3)

Total: Approximate 28.95 crore

Devara Beats Pushpa’s Weekend

Devara has performed exceedingly well at the box office, when compared to the first weekend of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in Hindi. However, it has to be taken into consideration that Allu Arjun’s film was released in theaters at a time when people were still shedding their inhibitions and going back to the theaters after COVID. Devara, registered 128% higher earnings than Pushpa’s first weekend!

Here is the breakdown of the first weekend of Pushpa: The Rise in Hindi.

Day 1: 3.33 crore

Day 2: 3.79 crore

Day 3: 5.56 crore

First weekend- 12.68 crore

