In three days, Devara is officially the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024, destroying Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, which stood at number 3 with 127 crore lifetime collection in India. Jr NTR’s action biggie, with a 163 crore net collection in India, is now the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024.

Devara Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to early trends, on the third day, the Koratala Siva film earned in the range of 40.50 crore to 41 crore, taking a minimal jump of almost 5%. The film, however, had a gigantic start on day 1, registering a massive opening of 83 crore. It was expected that it would witness a hysteria on Sunday yet again!

Devara’s 1st Weekend

In its first weekend, the film is very close to beating the 2nd highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024 – HanuMan, which currently stands at a lifetime collection of 201 crore. In 3 days, the film has earned 163 crore at the box office in all languages.

Here is the three-day breakdown of the Jr NTR’s film’s box office collection in India.

Day 1: 83 crore

Day 2: 39 crore

Day 3: 41 crore

Total: 163 crore

Devara Budget & Collection

The film has been mounted on a reported budget of a massive 300 crore. It has already earned 54.3% of its entire budget in three days hitting 163 crore total. The film is expected to hit the 200 crore mark by Tuesday and witness another high on October 2, being a National Holiday!

Devara Worldwide Box Office

While the collection for the third day overseas is yet to arrive, the film has entered the 200-crore club in two days and stands at 205 crore worldwide in two days! It has already hit the 250 crore mark as we speak, considering the India collections for the third day. The film might easily touch the 300 crore mark or reach very close to the mark on the third day, worldwide!

