I’m not sure if horror is associated with magic or black magic. Stree 2 is definitely performing under some magical charm as it brings another jump on the 7th Sunday, taking the total collection of horror comedy to a massive 615 crore after 46 days!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 46

As per the early trends, the horror comedy has taken a jump of almost 23% on the 7th Sunday, September 30. The film earned in the range of 2.65 – 2.8 crore, taking a good jump from the previous day, which earned 2.20 crore.

7th Weekend Collection

The seventh weekend of the Shraddha Kapoor – Rajkummar Rao film has finished at a brilliant 6.09 crore approximate. This is a significant number considering that the film is already facing fierce competition with the recently released Devara at the box office!

Here is the breakdown of the seventh weekend of the horror-comedy.

7th Friday: 1.09 crore (Day 44)

7th Saturday: 2.20 crore (Day 45)

7th Sunday: 2.65 – 2.80 crore (Estimated Day 46)

Total: Approximate 6.09 crore

Already Highest Week 7 Grosser!

In three days of the seventh weekend, Stree 2 has already grossed more than the combined week 7 collection registered by Gadar 2 and Pathaan. In fact, it is the second highest-grossing week 7 Hindi film in the history of Bollywood, only half an inch away from surpassing Uri’s 6.67 crore that would have been surpassed in all probability, as we talk.

Check out the top 5 highest week 7 collections registered by Hindi films.

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike: 6.67 crore

2. Stree 2: 6.09 crore (in 3 days)

3. Gadar 2: 2.80 crore

4. Pathaan: 2.75 crore

5. RRR: 2.20 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Devara Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Jr NTR’s Biggie Recovers 54.3% Of Its Gigantic Reported Budget Already?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News