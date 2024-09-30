Once upon a time, Ram Charan’s Game Changer was touted to be the next big thing from Tollywood, but now, things have drastically changed. We all saw how badly Indian 2’s buzz was affected due to constant delays and postponements. Now, with this upcoming political actioner, a similar thing is happening, and director Shankar is under immense pressure to give the best outcome. Still, it has a chance of conquering the Indian box office!

Ram Charan’s biggie gets a new release date?

A few weeks ago, it was learned that Game Changer is arriving this Christmas. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers are now looking forward to Sankranti 2025. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi are moving out of the Sankranti race, so the makers are discussing the same slot for their magnum opus, as this festive period is very beneficial for Tollywood releases.

Game Changer is ready to be #1 Sankranti opener?

In the past, we have witnessed record-breaking openings on Sankranti despite multiple films arriving during the same period. If we talk about the biggest Tollywood openers during this festive season, Mahesh Babu is displaying his dominance. This Sankranti, his Guntur Kaaram hit it out of the park with 42 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1, despite a clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. However, Guntur Kaaram isn’t the biggest opener.

Released in 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru is Tollywood’s biggest opener among Sankranti releases. It took a bumper opening of 45.70 crores net, and it seems that this number will be surpassed after five years.

Just remember that Ram Charan is coming after RRR, so the halo effect will come into play. We all saw how Jr NTR’s Devara benefitted. Similarly, if not that huge, Game Changer will definitely get the elevation, and at present, the film is in position to hit the 50 crore mark net at the Indian box office on day 1.

So, if Game Changer gets locked for Sankranti, we’ll definitely get the biggest Tollywood opener for the festive season.

