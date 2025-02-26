Unni Mukundan gained nationwide attention for his film Marco, but South Indian audiences have long known him as an actor. However, did you know he is also a producer? He runs his own production house, Unni Mukundan Films (UMF). Most of his recent films are produced as joint ventures with other producers, including Marco, which was co-produced by Shareef Muhammed’s Cubes Entertainments and UMF.

However, the Producers Association in Kerala is unhappy with such arrangements. They believe that many Malayalam films fail partly due to the high remuneration actors demand. As a result, the association wants to implement measures to reduce actors’ pay and prevent them from producing their own films.

The Producers Association voiced these concerns in a press conference and even threatened to strike if the situation did not change. Now, Unni Mukundan has responded to the controversy. During a promotional event for his recently released film Get-Set Baby, Unni Mukundan shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate, firmly opposing the Producers’ Association’s stance.

As a producer, he emphasized his right to create films independently: “It is my right to make films of my own choice with my own money. No one should question whatever I do with that money. It is respectful for no one to interfere with that decision.”

This is a valid argument, but his statement, “I do not need to discuss my profit and loss with anyone,” comes across as somewhat hypocritical. After all, when his films succeed, Unni Mukundan actively promotes their box office performance, as seen with Marco. However, he prefers keeping things private when discussing profit and loss in detail.

He also pointed out that filmmaking isn’t restricted to a specific group of people, noting that even those from IT backgrounds venture into the industry. Addressing the remuneration debate, he stated, “I do not charge huge remuneration. I work in my own company.”While he didn’t specify any figures, his argument does raise some valid points.

