Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn Moves Closer To Aamir Khan In Stars’ Power Index With 100 More Points

Tanhaji Box Office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a monumental run at the ticket windows and just within its 15 days of theatrical run, the film has touched the 200 crore mark. With this new feat unleashed, superstar Ajay Devgn has bagged some more points in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index to move closer to Aamir Khan.
In Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, Ajay Devgn is holding the 4th position with a total of 1300 points and is just 150 points away from Aamir Khan’s 1450 points. With his Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Maidaan coming this year, the star is all set to cross Mr. Perfectionist in the list.
Check out the complete list below:
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
· 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|900
|600
|900
|100
|2500
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|600
|0
|0
|1700
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|400
|0
|0
|1300
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|300
|0
|0
|50
|350
|14. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|200
|0
|0
|300
|15. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|16. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|18. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Trending
Below is the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 1300 points:
900 points (9 films in 100 crore club): Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal
400 points (2 films in 200 crore club): Golmaal Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!