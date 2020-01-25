Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn Moves Closer To Aamir Khan In Stars’ Power Index With 100 More Points

Tanhaji Box Office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a monumental run at the ticket windows and just within its 15 days of theatrical run, the film has touched the 200 crore mark. With this new feat unleashed, superstar Ajay Devgn has bagged some more points in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index to move closer to Aamir Khan.

In Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, Ajay Devgn is holding the 4th position with a total of 1300 points and is just 150 points away from Aamir Khan’s 1450 points. With his Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Maidaan coming this year, the star is all set to cross Mr. Perfectionist in the list.

Check out the complete list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

· 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1100 600 0 0 1700 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 400 0 0 1300 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 200 0 0 300 15. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 16. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 17. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 18. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 19. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100

Below is the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 1300 points:

900 points (9 films in 100 crore club): Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal

400 points (2 films in 200 crore club): Golmaal Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!