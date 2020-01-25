Tanhaji Box Office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a monumental run at the ticket windows and just within its 15 days of theatrical run, the film has touched the 200 crore mark. With this new feat unleashed, superstar Ajay Devgn has bagged some more points in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index to move closer to Aamir Khan.

In Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, Ajay Devgn is holding the 4th position with a total of 1300 points and is just 150 points away from Aamir Khan’s 1450 points. With his Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Maidaan coming this year, the star is all set to cross Mr. Perfectionist in the list.

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn Moves Closer To Aamir Khan In Stars’ Power Index With 100 More Points
Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn Moves Closer To Aamir Khan In Stars’ Power Index With 100 More Points

Check out the complete list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

· 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9006009001002500
2. Akshay Kumar1100600001700
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn900400001300
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Saif Ali Khan10020000300
15. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
16. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
17. John Abraham200000200
18. Rajkummar Rao100000100
19. Kartik Aaryan100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100

Below is the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 1300 points:

900 points (9 films in 100 crore club): Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal

400 points (2 films in 200 crore club): Golmaal Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out