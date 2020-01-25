Are Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Really Dating? Actor’s Close Friend Spills The Beans

While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are doing great in their respective careers, what is making headlines is their ‘special friendship’. According to the reports, the alleged new love birds of the B-Town are taking their time to come on any conclusion and make announcements and below is all you need to know about the same.

It all came to light with Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan where Katrina Kaif expressed her wish to work with Vicky Kaushal and the actor’s reaction on the same had gone viral. Further, the two were time and again spotted together often. The rumour mills churned too hard last year when the two were spotted together at several Diwali parties.

Now according to a report in Desimartini, a column in the open magazine has quoted a source who happens to be Vicky’s lost friend, says that the two are still figuring out where their dynamic is moving.

The source said, “They like hanging out but they don’t get a lot of time given that both have busy schedules. But it’s very early for them to declare anything. It’s very new and they’re still seeing where it goes.”

While fans have already started trending #VicKat, any announcement that the two make will be a treat for them.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!