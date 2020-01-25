Before Working With Salman Khan In His Next, Here’s What Sooraj Barjatya Is Currently Focusing On

Recently, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that Salman Khan has liked the idea of his next film. Since then, everyone is waiting for the hit actor-director duo to collaborate soon. However, before he works with Salman Khan, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has something else to do.

The Maine Pyaar Kiya director’s upcoming television series “Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao” has been shot in Indore. For a special sequence, the team flew to Indore and shot at various locations.

“It was a collective decision to shoot in Indore as our show is set against the backdrop of the city, and we wanted to make the screenplay authentic. We shot at famous locations including Maheshwar Fort, Sarafa Bazaar, Ahilya Bai Holkar palace. Shooting in the city became a pleasant experience for me and my entire team and I want to extend my gratitude to the residents of Indore. I hope we have explored it well in the show and the audience can connect with the same,” Sooraj said.

The show, which revolves around a Maharashtrian family based in Indore, features actors Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas.

“Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao” airs on Star Plus soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!