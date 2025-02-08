Salman Khan is one of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry. The son of screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman has made a huge name for himself and is now known as The Bhai of Bollywood. He made his on-screen debut 1988 with Maine Pyar Kiya and was soon offered the most significant movies. However, it did not mean that Salman was minting money during his early career.

He recently made an interesting revelation about his early days in the industry. In a candid conversation on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s YouTube podcast, Dumb Biryani, the Tiger 3 actor shared how financial struggles once forced him to borrow ₹15,000 from a close friend while working on Sanam Bewafa (1991).

Salman Khan wanted to buy something in Manali but had no money

Before Sanam Bewafa became one of his blockbuster hits, Salman faced financial difficulties, something he candidly admitted in the podcast with his nephew. “There is a friend of mine from the Maine Pyaar Kiya days. When I was doing Sanam Bewafa, he gave me Rs 15,000. Back then, Rs 15,000 was a huge amount. We were in Manali, and we were shopping. I liked something but didn’t have the money, so he gave it to me,” Salman recalled.

At the time, he had just made his big-screen debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), followed by Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), which turned him into an overnight sensation. However, to date, he has never forgotten the ones who helped him during his low days. Salman further gave his advice on friendship. “A lot of friends come and go, and then there are friends who always want something from you. Those people should not be around. There should be no needs, wants, demands, and selfishness in friendships,” he said.

Over the years, Salman Khan has built a reputation for remaining loyal to his close circle. His bond with longtime friends like Sajid Nadiadwala and Sooraj Barjatya has stood the test of time. Today, Salman is not just a superstar but also a philanthropist who runs Being Human, an organization that helps underprivileged people in India.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Knew Dunki Would Underperform: “He Was Preparing Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News