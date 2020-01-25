Tamilrockers At It Again, LEAKED Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D & Kangana Ranaut’s Panga On The Day Of Release!

After Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall’s ‘Jai Mummy Di’, Tamilrockers have leaked Street Dancer 3D and Panga in HD yesterday. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor whereas Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Panga and Street Dancer 3D have been one of the most awaited and anticipated films of the year 2020 and with the leak of the films, it does make an impact on the business of the respective films. Although this isn’t the first time that they have leaked a biggie; Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak, Dabangg 3, Pagalpanti, Marjaavaan, Bala and others are among the films that have been leaked by the menacing piracy website.

Street Dancer 3D is based on the life of two dancers Sahej played by Varun and Inayat played by Shraddha coming from India and Pakistan to win a competition on a grand level. Panga revolves around the story of Jaya Nigam who is 32 and is trying to make a come back in Kabaddi.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan; Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi.

