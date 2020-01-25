Caitlyn Jenner Wants A Kendall Jenner-Harry Styles Reconciliation! We Wonder What Beau Fai Khadra Has To Say

Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall and One Direction band star Harry Styles to be back together. Although a while ago Kendall was spotted with beau Fai Khadra in her BFF Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated in 2013 and rekindled their relationship in 2016. Now, Kendall’s mother Caitlyn Jenner would be happy if the two dated again, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

On Capital Breakfast show, Caitlyn Jenner said: “I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that’s good.”

She added: “She (Kendall) always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did (have a good connection). I don’t know whatever happened, but yeah,” Caitlyn added. Before Fai, Kendall was dating NBA player, Ben Simmons. They have taken a break twice in two years and things didn’t pan out in their favours and hence they decided to move on in life.

