Himesh Reshammiya: “Never Composing For Any Other Actor Apart From Salman Khan”

Himesh Reshammiya is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Happy Hardy Aur Heer. Directed by Raka, the film also stars Sonia Mann as the female lead. The film has been in the news as Himesh gave Ranu Mondal her debut break in Bollywood.

Yes, Ranu used to sing on Ranaghat (West Bengal) station and became viral after someone shared a video of her singing on social media. She was seen singing ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ which is originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Himesh on a music and chat show, Pro Music Countdown made a revelation that he will only compose music for Salman Khan’s films. Time and again, we have seen Reshammiya expressing gratitude for Salman for giving him his big break.

Himesh said, “Salman gave me a break when no one believed in me. My father [Vipin Reshammiya, producer] and Salman were to do a movie together, and that is when he met me. In that moment, he saw something in me that even I hadn’t. For that, I will forever consider him my godfather and mentor. As for my oath of never composing for any other actor apart from Salman, [I took that] because there are many talented composers out there. Salman is someone I can never deny working for.”

Happy Hardy Aur Heer is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

