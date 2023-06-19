Alia Bhatt is one of the A-listers of Bollywood who, despite coming from a lineage of acting in the industry, made her own name in the industry with her acting skills and hard work. She has done a variety of projects, including Highway, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai and others. Now, Alia is all set to make it global with her Hollywood debut with the OTT film ‘Heart Of Stone’, along with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

Apart from her acting skills, the mother of one, Alia, is also known for her goofy nature. Years ago, she had spilled beans about whom she would cast for which role from one of the top-rated American sitcoms, Friends, if ever made in Bollywood. And today, we stumbled upon that video. Check it out below!

In one of the promotional events of Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt was asked whom she would cast as the characters of Friends if ever made in Bollywood. The Raazi actress, even though wanted to be Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow originally), she later chose Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston) as she had the beautiful love story in the sitcom. She can be heard saying, “Okay, I’ll be Rachel. Deepika (Padukone) can be Monica Geller (Courteney Cox).”

Alia Bhatt then revealed, “Phoebe can be Kangana.” Explaining further, she had said, “Not because Kangana is weird and all, as I had called Phoebe weird, but because I feel it’s very, um the moods and everything if anyone had to play, I think only she can ace it. For Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), somebody very sarcastic- Arjun. Arjun Kapoor is super sarcastic. Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) is possibly very funny, his comic timing is bang-on. So somehow, Ranbir? Yeah, Ranbir Kapoor like really awkward and whatever. And Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) can be Salman Khan.”

Check out the video as shared on Instagram by a Friends fan page named ‘friends_realm’:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens came in to share their opinions, and one of them wrote, “Yes & Gunther would be Karan Johar, Coffee with Karan.”

Another one commented, “Alia would make a good Janice… 👍”

One of them mocked, “Did any one notice she made Deepika Ranbir’s sister…. Monica and Ross 😂😂😂😂😂”

Another comment can be read as, “She just made Ranbir and Deepika siblings 😂😂”

One of them suggested, “Anushka would ace her role as phoebe.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Alia Bhatt’s casting? Let us know in the comments.

