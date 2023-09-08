In its first week, Dream Girl 2 had collected 67 crores at the box office. Now the second week for the film has turned out to be good too, what with over 25 crores coming in. That has happened despite Gadar 2 still doing quite well in its fourth week and a lot of chatter and media attention going towards Jawan right through the week. In fact whenever a biggie is arriving, there is a thought process amongst audiences to wait for that film and save money for tickets. Hence it’s actually an achievement of sorts that still there were good footfalls for Dream Girl 2.

The film in fact managed to survive Jawan onslaught on Thursday as well with 1 crore* more coming in. This is in fact really good because the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has almost touched the 75 crores mark and to stand up in front of that and get a score of over 1 crore with Gadar 2 also doing similar numbers is a feat in itself.

Dream Girl 2 has managed a few shows for itself even in its third week and one now waits to see the kind of audience footfalls that it attracts. Currently standing at 95 crores*, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has done well so far to come really close to entering the 100 Crore Club. Thankfully there won’t be many nervous moments for the film as it should manage to hit the century by the close of third week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi

