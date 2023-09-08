Jawan Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Opens Huge As Predicted, Sets Major Records On Thursday

It was predicted in this column that the original Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan would open in the range of 60-70 crores with a very good possibility that the 65 crores mark would be touched. Given the kind of on-the-ground craze that was being seen around the film, there was no doubt whatsoever that the Pathaan opening day record of 57 crores (including 2 crores from Tamil and Telugu versions) would be surpassed rather comfortably by Jawan and that too in just the Hindi version with a lot more coming from the south.

Well, this is what happened as Jawan ended up smashing all records left, right and centre and taking over the screens in a very big way. Released at almost 5000 screens with a very widespread arrival at the single screens (perhaps the biggest ever), the Atlee-directed film showed how a pan-Bharat Bollywood superstar could be presented to an even larger audience when the narrative is south style. Result? Everyone in Bharat has given a nod of approval and embraced the film wholeheartedly.

The day 1 collections just in Hindi have emerged as a massive 65.50 crores, and this is the first time ever that any film has collected this much from a single language on its opening day. To breach even 50 crores mark is an achievement but now Shah Rukh Khan has shown that even 60 crores is possible and perhaps with Dunki, he would be looking at stepping into the 70s too. As for Jawan, including the south versions, it has indeed entered the 70s as the Tamil and Telugu versions have contributed hugely too, hence resulting in the first day coming as 75 crores*. This is indeed a blockbuster start, and days to follow will see records showering like never before.

