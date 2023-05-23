Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been painting the town red with their romance ever since they became a little more than just friends. The two never fail to grab headlines and make heads turn with their appearances at events. While they always give away relationship goals, Rocky also knows how to protect his partner and take a stand for her. Scroll down to read how he stood up for her pregnant girlfriend and schooled some people fighting in a club.

After being friends for years, RiRi and Rocky were first rumoured to be dating in 2018. Soon, they stopped hiding their relationship from the public eye and made public appearances. Last year, the two welcomed their first baby boy and are now pregnant with their second.

Earlier this year, during her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy with A$AP Rocky while flaunting her baby bump. Since then, RiRi has been back in the maternity fashion game and is hitting various places making the street her ramp.

During her recent outing, a few men began a brawl in a nightclub, but A$AP Rocky being a gentleman, did not let them fight before RiRi. He, in fact, schooled the people involved in the altercation. As per a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the Fashion Killa singer yelled at the people and said, “Y’all n***** act like gentlemen right now, you heard? I got my lady in here.”

He further continued, “Y’all n***** calm that sh*t down, man. Don’t be in the section doing all that sh*t. Calm that sh*t down, y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.” A$AP Rocky did win hearts by taking a stand for Riri and trying to protect her.

