Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Gears Up To Beat Black Panther's $1.33B Lifetime Revenue

After crossing a monumental global box office milestone, Deadpool and Wolverine are gearing up to beat Black Panther’s lifetime run. This will solidify Deadpool and Wolverine as the sixth highest-grossing MCU title of all time.

Nearly two months after releasing in theaters, Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine continued to smash box office milestones. The superhero blockbuster, which became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and the second-highest-grosser of 2024, passed the massive $1.3 Billion mark worldwide in its ninth weekend of release. With $621 million domestically and $683 million, Deadpool and Wolverine have earned $1.305 Billion worldwide.

The Shawn-Levy-directed film is less than $30 million away from beating Black Panther’s worldwide run. The only MCU film nominated for an Oscar grossed $1.33 billion in 2018. Deadpool and Wolverine are $28 million away from overtaking the King of Wakanda to become the sixth highest-grossing MCU title.

The Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer recently defeated Iron Man 3 to become the seventh highest-grossing MCU title. Deadpool and Wolverine are now inching closer to surpassing arguably the most critically acclaimed MCU film.

The superhero film is also on the verge of overtaking Frozen’s $1.306 billion global take to become the 22nd highest-grossing film ever. It is also closing in on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdon’s $1.308 billion and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2’s $1.312 billion to enter the top 20 all-time global rankings.

Deadpool and Wolverine has a near-perfect 95% audience rating and received a solid 78% critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

