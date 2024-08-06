The world of wizards in Harry Potter swayed away its fans with its mesmerizing locations filmed at real places from around the globe. To bring authenticity to Harry Potter movies, the creators sought to use many historical places from the United Kingdom, which featured several shots of Hogwarts. For Harry Potter fans, these live locations bring back the experience of Harry Potter magic and nostalgia. Here are all the real-life places that were used to film Harry Potter movies and that you pay a visit to.

London Zoo

In the first Harry Potter movie, Harry takes a trip to the zoo and speaks Parseltongue. It was inside the Reptile House at the London Zoo, where a Burmese python talked to Harry. Of course, the zoo has much more than snakes and reptiles. Visitors can enjoy other species, including tigers, gorillas, penguins, and even bears.

Millennium Bridge, London

The Millennium Bridge is located at the center of London and was featured in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. In the movie, Voldemort’s followers, Death Eaters, destroy the bridge’s steel suspensions using their dark magic. The Muggle pedestrians on the bridge can be seen screaming in fear as it collapses. The Muggles are scared in the scene as they cannot see the Death Eaters. However, in reality, the Millennium Bridge is entirely safe. Harry Potter fans can happily walk on it and enjoy the view as it connects to the iconic St. Paul Cathedral.

Loch Shiel, Scotland

The actual Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry resides in the Scottish Highlands, despite Harry Potter’s cast being English. Another real place used in the Harry Potter movies is Loch Shiel, which is very near the holiday town of Fort William. The place was used in several films for Hogwarts’s Black Lake. During The Goblet of Fire, Harry swims in it. However, fans shouldn’t plan on swimming because Scottish lochs are cold even in summer and can risk hypothermia.

King’s Cross Station, London

One of the magical and mesmerizing places in Harry Potter’s filming locations is the King’s Cross Station, a bustling train station with more than 4 million annual visitors. It is a must-see place for Harry Potter fans as it is where the Hogwarts Express leaves from Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross on September 1 every year. Although Muggles can’t access this platform, they can visit and shop at King’s Cross Station, stocked with official Harry Potter merchandise. The shots of the famous train station featured in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and the Chamber of Secrets, when Harry and Ron fly to school in Arthur Weasley’s Ford Anglia.

Livraria Lello, Porto, Portugal

Another incredible real-life filming location is Livraria Lello, which was used as the Hogwarts library. It can be briefly seen in the movies, despite Hermione spending 80% of her time reading books. The library features a magical and alluring design, but in reality, it is a bookstore contoured by a neo-gothic aesthetic.

Tom Riddle’s Gravestone, Edinburgh

When J.K. Rowling was writing Harry Potter books, she was living in Edinburgh. The city’s medieval charm, with its famous Old Town and castle, inspired the Harry Potter films. Fans can visit Greyfriars Kirkyard, the historic graveyard known for the tale of Greyfriars Bobby, a loyal dog who stayed by his master’s grave. This grave was featured in the movie, where the decaying remains of Tom Riddle rest.

Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Dumbledore takes Harry to a mysterious sea cave, which they believe to be the location of one of Voldemort’s Horcruxes. While the cave’s interior scenes were created using CGI, the exterior shots were filmed along the Wild Atlantic Way along the stunning Cliffs of Moher on Ireland’s west coast. The cliffs rise nearly 400 feet above the ocean, offering a breathtaking view and dramatic landscape that will appeal to the Potterheads.

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

Remember when Harry and Ron missed the train to school in Chamber of Secrets, and Harry fell off Ron’s flying car? The scene was filmed at Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands. The massive railway bridge is still used today and featured in well-developed tourist infrastructure, including a trial that allows visitors to walk right underneath it.

The Shambles, York

The Shambles in York is home to numerous Harry Potter-themed gift shops. It used to be a medieval street with overhanging upper stories and crooked rooftops, but it remains fascinating to visit because of its unique appearance.

Scottish Castles

While Hogwarts may be a fictional creation, the architectural inspirations were real and can be seen throughout Scotland. In Edinburgh’s Old Town, especially the Royal Mile, and Fettes College, there are plenty of architectural styles that resemble the Hogwarts featured in the movies. Queen Victoria’s Balmoral Castle in the Cairngorm Mountains and Dunrobin Castle are featured in the film, evoking the spirit of Hogwarts.

Glen Coe, Scotland

Glen Coe is a stunning natural landmark that served as a Harry Potter film location. In The Prisoner of Azkaban, Glen Coe was used to portray the backdrop of Hagrid’s Hut and the wooden Hogwarts Bridge.

