Victoria Canal is shutting down the dating rumors surrounding her and Tom Cruise after the two were spotted traveling together via a helicopter that Cruise was flying to London.
Taking to her Instagram, Canal addressed the speculation in a post, sharing, “guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i’m deceased.” She continued alongside screenshots of articles posting the rumors, “let’s just stop this in its tracks. i’m sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life.”
Canal is the protégé of Chris Martin and was born without a right forearm and hand because of amniotic band syndrome. She jokingly claimed that a “huge perk” to gossip about her and Cruise is that it’s the “first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom.”
The 25-year-old concluded her post by saying, “in all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers, and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers.”
Before their recent travel together, Canal also flew courtesy of Tom Cruise earlier. She took to her Instagram to share that the Mission Impossible actor gave her and her brother a lift to the Twisters premiere in London. She wrote in the caption, “not tom cruise flying me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!! lolol.”
