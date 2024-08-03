Scarlett Johansson is known for speaking her heart out, and her actions prove that she doesn’t care about the world. She wears the outfits of Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife when actors do not want to be linked with him or his family. And nobody can ever forget her take on Woody Allen amid s*xual abuse allegations. But do you know she once reviewed a successful Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise starrer and said she initially hated it? Scroll below for the interesting details!

As most know, Tom and Nicole are one of the most successful pairs in Hollywood. They fell in love on the Days Of Thunder (1990) sets, and their whirlwind romance made the top headlines in tabloids. They tied the knot in December of that year and became the ‘hit’ pair in many other films, including Far And Away (1992) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999). Their relationship ended in 2001, but the couple remains one of the favorite on-screen pairs even today.

Scarlett Johansson’s review of Eyes Wide Shut

In an interview with The Guardian in 2014, Scarlett Johansson shared, “I remember going to see Eyes Wide Shut and I saw it like three times in the theatre and the first time I saw it, I hated it. I had a visceral reaction to it I hated it so much. And then I was like, I have to see that movie again, I hated it so much. And then I loved it. I think in some ways I hated the emotional experience, it’s like a visceral reaction. There’s passion behind it. I can’t ever totally fault a film that I absolutely hate.”

The 1999 Eyes Wide Shut was an erotic mystery psychological drama based on the 1926 novel Dream Story. Stanley Kubrick directed it. The film revolves around a physician, played by Tom Cruise, who learns that his wife (Nicole Kidman) contemplated having an affair. Affected by it, he goes on a night-long adventure, during which he infiltrates a masked orgy of an unnamed secret society.

Eyes Wide Shut Box Office

Made on a budget of $65 million, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman starrer went on to accumulate a whopping $162 million at the worldwide box office. Despite positive reviews from the audience and polarised reviews from critics, it gained the hit verdict.

Well, we wouldn’t blame Scarlett Johansson for her polarised reaction since she wasn’t the only one!

Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming movies

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson will soon be heard as Elita in the animated sci-fi action drama Transformers One. She also has the untitled Jurassic film (seventh installment) in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Bianca Censori Pulls Off An Almost Nude Look In Sheer Bodysuit Exposing Her Private Parts; Disgusted Netizens React “There’s No Way Kanye West Is Okay With This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News