Following the release of the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie featured Deadpool, aka Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, trying very hard to become part of the Avengers before he was thrown into the multiverse with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Although Deadpool doesn’t join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, he receives an inspiring speech from Happy Hogan about what it means to be an Avenger. Later, after saving their reality from disintegration (you might have to watch the movie for that), Wolverine tells Deadpool that the Avengers would be lucky to have him.

Well, Deadpool was part of not one but three Avenger teams- one team of the Marvel Universe’s worst villains, another with a mix of mutants and non-mutants heroes, and the third with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Deadpool In Avengers & X-Men: AXIS

In the Avengers & X-Men: AXIS miniseries by Rick Remender, Adam Kubert, Lenil Francis Yu, and Jim Cheung, Deadpool first joined the Avengers. After stealing Charles Xavier’s brain, the Red Skull transforms into the Red Onslaught, compelling Magneto to recruit villains like Carnage, Doctor Doom, and Sabretooth to aid the Avengers and X-Men. Deadpool joins the team, irritating Iron Man in the process. Meanwhile, Doom and Scarlet Witch cast a spell to trap Red Onslaught, but it accidentally inverts the personalities of everyone involved. Due to this, villains like Carnage became heroic, and the heroes turned to their darker sides.

Thor reverts to his arrogant self, and Deadpool becomes Zenpool, a pacifist. The inverted villains, known as the Astonishing Avengers, must prevent the X-Men, led by Apocalypse, from unleashing a gene bomb. Doom eventually reverses the inversion with another spell.

Deadpool With Uncanny Avengers

AXIS spun out of Remender’s Uncanny Avengers title and was joined by Deadpool, a part of a team formed to protect both mutants and humans. However, his addition to the team caused more chaos than help, as his reckless actions against the Super-Adaptoid led to Spider-Man’s departure. Despite the team’s eventual disbandment, Deadpool rejoined the reformed Uncanny Avengers, alongside characters like Rogue and Psylocke, to avenge mutant lives lost during Orchis’ invasion.

Deadpool With Evil Avengers

Deadpool again joined a team of evil Avengers during the Secret Empire storyline. Captain Krakoa was actually Grant Rogers, an alternate reality Steve Rogers who became a HYDRA agent. Born from Steve’s mind being influenced by Red Skull, disguised as a priest, and using the sentient Cosmic Cube, Kobik, Grant manipulated global events, leading the US to place him in power. He established martial law and formed a new Avengers team, which included Deadpool, the Superior Octopus, an unworthy Thor, Taskmaster, Black Ant, a possessed Scarlet Witch, and a reprogrammed Vision.

Despite Deadpool’s appearance in previous storylines, he has yet to join the current team of Avengers in the comics. Given his solo stardom, it won’t be extended to see him crossing paths again with other Avengers. Besides, in Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman’s character tells Deadpool that the “Avengers would be lucky to have you,” alongside Mr. Paradox showing a future where Deadpool lies dying in Thor’s arms, teasing Deadpool potentially joining the Avengers, probably in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

