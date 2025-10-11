The critically acclaimed historical drama Nuremberg is finally set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025, following its triumphant premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it received a four-minute standing ovation. Lauded for its gripping storytelling and intense performances, the film is already being hailed as one of the most powerful and unforgettable cinematic experiences of the year.

Directed by James Vanderbilt, the film stars an ensemble cast including Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O’Brien, Colin Hanks, and Wrenn Schmidt. Produced by Bluestone Entertainment, Walden Media, Mythology Entertainment, and Titan Media, the film will be distributed in the U.S. by major cinema chains nationwide.

A Riveting Story Set in Post-War History

Set against the backdrop of the post-World War II Nuremberg Trials, the film follows Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek), a U.S. Army psychiatrist tasked with evaluating high-ranking Nazi prisoners to determine if they are fit to face trial for war crimes. As Kelley navigates the dark psyche of Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe) and others, he finds himself drawn into a tense psychological battle that explores guilt, morality, and the human capacity for evil.

Critical Acclaim & Anticipation

Premiering at TIFF earlier this year, Nuremberg has been praised as “an urgently important story that has not been told on film before,” with critics lauding its psychological depth, historical accuracy, and timely relevance—coming close to the 80th anniversary of the historic trials. Audiences and critics alike have described the film as a haunting and unforgettable cinematic journey.

Experience Nuremberg On The Big Screen

Fans of historical dramas, psychological thrillers, and gripping true stories can catch Nuremberg in theaters starting November 7, 2025. With its powerhouse performances and intense storytelling, the film promises to leave a lasting impression long after the credits roll.

Nuremberg Trailer

