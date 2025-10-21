Black Phone 2, starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames, has landed in theaters with strong box office numbers, getting Blumhouse out of its misery. The film successfully recovered its budget on its debut weekend, making it easier to achieve the breakeven target. But how much is that? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Advertisement

It is the sequel to The Black Phone blendin, which blends horror with a supernatural twist. The horror sequel received 73% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the collective consensus stated, “Taking the consequences of its predecessor seriously, Black Phone 2 is a chilling sequel that mines memorable scares and thought-provoking themes from the scars that linger.” The audience also found it entertaining, giving the film 84%.

Black Phone 2 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Black Phone 2 collected a strong $27.3 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office, higher than the first film’s debut weekend collection. The Black Phone sequel has also performed well at the overseas box office, collecting $41.07 million worldwide in its opening weekend. The film debuted at #1 in the domestic box office rankings.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $27.3 million

International – $13.7 million

Worldwide – $41.0 million

Based on several media reports, including The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Phone sequel has an estimated production cost of $30 million, which is said to be pretty modest in Hollywood. Applying the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, Black Phone 2’s breakeven target is $75 million. With over $41.0 million in global collection at its opening weekend, Ethan Hawke’s film has already earned more than half of the breakeven collection.

If the word of mouth remains strong and positive, the film could easily hit its breakeven target in its second weekend, setting it on a clear path to becoming a definite box office success. For the record, the horror movie is less than $40 million away from breaking even.

What is the film about?

The story follows Finn, now 17, as he struggles to rebuild his life after his captivity. At the same time, his sister begins receiving mysterious calls in her dreams from the black phone and witnesses chilling visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp called Alpine Lake. Black Phone 2 was released on October 17.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Tron: Ares Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Zooming Past Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News