28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s long-awaited return to the infected-ravaged world, has quickly taken over digital charts less than a week after its release on July 29. The sequel follows the original 2002 hit 28 Days Later and its 2007 follow-up 28 Weeks Later, pushing the story forward nearly three decades after the Rage Virus turned the world upside down.

28 Years Later Dominates Digital Movie Charts

The movie, now sitting at #1 in Canada (per Flixpatrol) and in the US, is already beating out major 2025 releases. Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake and Marvel’s Thunderbolts trail behind, while Materialists, led by Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson, takes the fourth spot.

In an unexpected twist, Adam Sandler’s classic Happy Gilmore is back in the top five, likely riding the hype of its Netflix sequel that dropped on July 25.

Physical Release of 28 Years Later Set for September

Despite its digital success, fans eager for a physical copy will need to hang on until September 23. That is when the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD editions land, complete with a Dolby Atmos track and several behind the scenes featurettes showing Boyle’s road back to the director’s chair or at least for this chapter.

This film shifts the timeline forward again, exploring what is left of humanity decades after the outbreak. The critics have embraced the film, with an 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and over $150 million earned at the box office, per Box Office Mojo.

28 Years Later Sequel in the Works

As Boyle steps aside for the next installment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, he passes directing duties to Nia DaCosta while staying involved as executive producer. Alex Garland returns to write and Alfie Williams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Jack O’Connell lead the cast. There is also buzz around Cillian Murphy’s return as Jim, bringing the story full circle.

28 Years Later is now available to rent on Apple and other platforms, with its physical edition arriving in September.

