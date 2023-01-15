George Clooney is a Hollywood actor, director, producer and screenwriter. He first rose to fame in the 1990s as Dr Doug Ross on the hit TV show ER. He then transitioned to film, starring in popular movies such as Ocean’s Eleven, Out of Sight, and Syriana, for which he received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has also won three Golden Globe Awards. In today’s throwback piece, we will tell you about the time when a Hollywood star spilt the team on his first org*sm.

In addition to his successful acting career, Clooney is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in the areas of human rights and disaster relief. He is also actively involved in politics and has used his platform to speak out on a variety of issues.

In an old interview, George Clooney made a shocking revelation about his s*x life and revealed that he was just 6 when he had his first org*sm. Yes, you heard that right!

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, George Clooney said, “I believe it was while climbing a rope when I was six or seven years old. I mean, nothing came out, but all the other elements were there. I remember getting to the top of the rope, hanging off the rope, and going, “Oh, my God, this feels great!”

In the same interview, Clooney also shared, “I was at a point where I thought, ‘I can’t exist like this. I can’t actually live,’. I was lying in a hospital bed with an IV in my arm, unable to move, having these headaches where it feels like you’re having a stroke, and for a short three-week period, I started to think, ‘I may have to do something drastic about this.’ You start to think in terms of, you don’t want to leave a mess, so go in the garage, go in the car, start the engine. It seems like the nicest way to do it, but I never thought I’d get there. See, I was in a place where I was trying to figure out how to survive.”

