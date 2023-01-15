The 71st Miss Universe pageant was held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center yesterday (January 14) and we got ourselves a new beauty queen to take on the title. Miss USA 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2022 by her predecessor, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu.

R’Bonney took home the honours for the States after 10 years (Olivia Culpo won the Miss Universe 2012 title) and let us tell you, she looked drop-dead gorgeous as she got the crown place on her. Scroll down to know more about her look and what we think of it as well as the big question she was asked in the final Q&A round.

For her big moment on stage Miss America 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel opted for a s*xy, black backless gown. The stunning ensemble worn by Miss Universe 2022 featured a daringly steep and deep neckline (it ends near her navel) as well as sheer cut-out work across her waist – making it look more snatched, and on her arms. The black dress featured stunning blue crystal work starting from her shoulder to her waist (from big stones to fine dust-like particles).

The elaborate stone-crystal work on R’Bonney Gabriel’s shoulder added more drama to the look. Miss Universe 2022 accessorized her look with simple dangling diamond earrings. For her makeup, she opted for a red lip shade and light eye-make. Let us tell you, the look she gave the camera in her first photoshoot post the win is that of a queen. Check it out:

What tipped the crown in Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel’s favour was her answer to the most important question she was asked. As reported by cnbctv18, the beauty title winner was asked, “If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?” To this, Miss Universe 2022 replied, “Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, (having) been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I’m cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing.”

She added, “I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds (in) other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change.”

Congratulations, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel on this win.

