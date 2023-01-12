Priyanka Chopra is living a much-earned life after having quite an illustrious career in Bollywood; she is now going steady in Hollywood as well. Recently, the global star turned heads with her grand outing at London’s Phonica Records. Scroll down to know more.

The former Miss World’s fashion evolved over the years. She was never the one to shy away from taking risks, and that is why she has made it this far, and the Desi Girl once took a chance stepping out in a golden dress for the night event.

Priyanka Chopra brought an extra glimmer into the night with her golden dress featuring a high-low skirt, and to raise the oomph factor, it was a strapless one. The golden dress came with several layers and shades of shining colour, adding a certain flair to each layer. They not only differed in shades but came in distinct fabrics as well. It had a tie-up detail around the waist, which was twisted in a bow wrap and made the actress’ waist get pulled in, accentuating her figure in a more detailed way.

The most eye-catching part of the entire dress was the neckline which is a deep plunging V-shaped, also giving an illusion of a sweetheart neckline in it. It gave her appealing bust an extra lift making Priyanka Chopra look more sensuous than ever. Her hair, parted in the middle, rested on her shoulder as she draped an ivory-coloured jacket on her to fend off the cold.

Priyanka Chopra did not strive away from the gold-coloured palette for her wardrobe as she chose to wear a pair of pointed heels of the same colour as her entire outfit. She paired it all up with a shiny pair of earrings, a bracelet and bold red lips, with a perfectly lit-up smile!

PeeCee also made sure that her choice of vehicle for the night matched this extravagant look of hers as she stepped out of a posh car, making us drool all over her. Check it out here!

