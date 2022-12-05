Actress Palak Tiwari – who was earlier known only as Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is today an inspiration to many when it comes to fashion. The beauty – who rose to fame after featuring in a popular song Bijlee Bijlee, has once again set the internet on fire and let us tell you, the video is too hot to handle.

Hours ago, Palak took to Instagram and shared a video from a photoshoot wherein she is seen dressed in a s*xy and bold Indian ensemble in vibrant colours. Scroll below to know more about her look.

In this video liked by close to 150K times and seen by thousands more, we see Palak Tiwari dressed in a multi-coloured, abstract printed lehenga and posing seductively for the camera in a smoky atmosphere. With a matching dupatta and silver tinsel work along the hemline of the blouse and skirt the upcoming beauty looks like the new ‘desi girl’ in town.

The deep-plunging neckline of the cropped blouse gave fans a glimpse at her cl*avage as well as put her well-toned figure on display for all to see. The look paired with the smoky atmosphere and lighting makes the actress look way too hot to handle. While she does look like a s*xy siren, Palak also gave off boho-chic vibes thanks to the vibrant prints and colours. Check out Palak Tiwari’s stunning look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

The actress styled the multi-coloured look with stunning earrings, multiple bangles and a look that could kill. As for her hair and makeup, the actress and her team went for a centre-parted hairdo with her tresses falling in soft waves. Her makeup included nude lips, perfectly shaped brows, highlighter and perfectly done eye makeup.

Impressed with her look, one netizen even commented, “Tum tumhare mom se bhi bold lagti hoo” while another added, “Why r u so hott 😩❤️”

From 1-10, how much do you rate this look of Palak Tiwari on the hotness scale? Let us know in the comments below.

