Sanjay Dutt is now one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. His unique blend of rugged charm and versatile acting skills captivated audiences for several decades, earning a massive fan following and achieving a cult-like status. His personal life has also made headlines over the years.

The veteran actor had a fair share of struggles in the film industry. In fact, even before he began his acting career. As featured in his biopic, the actor lost his mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt to cancer in 1981. His mother had a deep impact on his life.

In 1991, Sanjay Dutt recalled with a distinctive hairstyle, sharing his emotions after losing his mother just days before his Bollywood debut. He shares that he didn’t shed any tears at the time of her death and felt numb. However, two years later, a friend played an audio recording of his mother’s final message to him, recorded from her deathbed in New York. Upon hearing her voice showering love and care to him, Sanjay couldn’t hold back his emotions and broke down in tears. He reveals crying for several hours while listening to his mother’s heartfelt words.

“When my mother died, I did not cry, I had not emotions. I heard my mother’s voice when she was at a NY hospital telling me things, how much she loved me, how much she cared for me, and I cried for four-five hours,” the KGF 2 actor said. Take a look at the video below:

In the audio recording, an ailing Nargis can be heard saying, “More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work.”

