Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he sometimes hit the Harry Potter set still feeling the effects of wild, boozy nights. According to The Independent, he opened up about his struggles with alcohol during interviews before quitting in August 2010. But there’s a twist. “I can honestly say I never drank at work on Harry Potter. I went into work still drunk, but I never drank at work,” the actor clarified.

Take a moment to process that. Radcliffe even confessed he could pinpoint scenes where his performance wasn’t all there. “Dead behind the eyes,” he called it. For fans, it’s bittersweet. While Harry Potter holds a magical place in our hearts, hearing this adds a layer of heartbreak. Imagine not being fully present for something so iconic—and for Radcliffe, it clearly wasn’t easy either.

The tabloids somehow missed this back then, and Daniel Radcliffe knows how fortunate he was. That same fear of being exposed became a wake-up call. He shared, “The drinking was unhealthy and damaging to my body and my social life. I was living in constant fear of who I’d meet, what I might have said, what I might have done.” At 20, he called himself “a recluse,” staying home for days and drinking alone.

Radcliffe didn’t make the change because others told him to. “People were saying, ‘We think you have a problem,’ but in the end, I had to come to the realization myself.” Gary Oldman, his Harry Potter co-star, gave him one of the most memorable nudges. Oldman cautioned him against seeking out chaos, saying, “You can’t keep doing this. You’ve got too much to lose.” That advice clearly stuck. Fast-forward to 2011, Oldman wrote the tribute to Radcliffe when he was named EW’s Entertainer of the Year.

Radcliffe has always been one for surprising anecdotes. Take the time he met Eddie Izzard. At the BAFTAs, a 16-year-old Radcliffe panicked about not having a Valentine’s gift for his girlfriend. The solution? Running around the event collecting autographs from legends like Anthony Hopkins and Izzard for a last-minute card. Pure brilliance.

Sobriety turned out to be a game-changer for Radcliffe. He shared how much he enjoyed the newfound clarity—and, of course, a little playful revenge. After a How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying cast party, he had a blast waking up hungover friends to tease them. “If you’re going to be sober, you might as well be smug about it,” he joked.

Daniel Radcliffe’s story is proof of his resilience. From chaotic nights to a fresh start, he turned things around in a way only he could—balancing honesty, humor, and a touch of mischief. That’s our boy wizard, grown up and owning his truth.

