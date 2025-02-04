Emma Watson has always been known for her intelligent, boundary-pushing roles—as the brainy Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series or as the feminist icon in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After conquering the wizarding world, she transitioned seamlessly into projects like The Bling Ring and Little Women, constantly evolving her career with thought-provoking and inspiring performances.

But despite her broad range, Emma Watson has never been one to shy away from setting the record straight regarding controversial roles. One of the most iconic moments was when she publicly trashed the idea of playing the lead in the notorious Fifty Shades of Grey. Turns out, even for Emma, there are some lines she’s just not willing to cross.

Emma Watson Slams Playing 50 Shades Lead

Emma Watson, known for her iconic role as Hermione Granger, wasn’t about to let Fifty Shades of Grey rumors hang around. The world went into a frenzy after hackers stole a document revealing that the young star was allegedly cast as Anastasia Steele. But Emma wasn’t having any of it. In her usual no-nonsense style, she took to Twitter to set the record straight, “Who here actually thinks I would do 50 Shades of Grey as a movie? Like really. For real. In real life?” she asked her followers, ensuring that the speculation was nothing more than a wild rumor. She added, “Good. Well, that’s sorted then,” leaving no room for confusion.

Despite the buzz created by the hackers’ reveal, sources confirmed that casting for the movie hadn’t even begun. Emma was never in the running, and she was quick to shut down any further conversation about the possibility. Let’s be honest: the star who became famous for her brainy, magical role in Harry Potter wasn’t about to go down a different, er… “darker” path in the film world. So, while fans may have hoped for a dash of magic in Fifty Shades, Emma’s not that kind of witch.

Who Played Lead Role In 50 Shades of Grey?

The lead female role in Fifty Shades of Grey went to Dakota Johnson, who brought the character of Anastasia Steele to life. While Emma Watson famously shut down any rumors about joining the sexy saga, Dakota took the role in stride, becoming synonymous with the shy, bookish Anastasia, who finds herself tangled in the complicated world of Christian Grey. Johnson’s portrayal of Anastasia was far from her more innocent days as Melanie in The Social Network. Still, her performance in the Fifty Shades trilogy catapulted her into the spotlight, turning her into a major star with some seriously steamy scenes under her belt.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News