Turns out, the magic of Hogwarts doesn’t fade with age, or with WhatsApp updates. Tom Felton, everyone’s favorite smug Slytherin, just confirmed what every Potterhead secretly hoped, the OG Harry Potter cast is still tight, thanks to a group chat that’s apparently as iconic as the Room of Requirement. Yes, the golden trio (and their mischievous blond nemesis) still keep the banter alive years after wrapping up the last Horcrux hunt.

From on-set pranks to red-carpet reunions, the bond between the original cast runs deep, and no, not even the upcoming HBO reboot can shake their wizardly connection. While new faces are set to step into those magical shoes, fans can rest easy knowing the OG crew hasn’t ghosted each other like Nearly Headless Nick. Whether it’s birthday wishes, old memes, or just Ron trying to find the group link again, this digital Common Room is proof that once a Potter kid, always a Potter kid.

Tom Felton Talks About Harry Potter OG Cast Group Text

Just when you thought the magic had faded into nostalgic movie marathons and worn-out box sets, Tom Felton swoops in with a very heartwarming update, the original Harry Potter crew still chats like Hogwarts never closed. While promoting the new Harry Potter Shop opening in Chicago, Felton let it slip that there’s a full-blown OG cast WhatsApp group keeping the spell alive. “In fact, I just took a video of the store and sent it to them,” he told People. So yes, somewhere out there, Daniel Radcliffe might be responding with a wand emoji, and Rupert Grint is probably sending a dad joke.

“We’re all very tight still, very close,” Felton shared. “We’re usually in four corners of the earth at the same time, so it’s difficult to round us all up together. But Slytherins and Gryffindors are friendly.”

As for the much-hyped reboot? It’s not a hot topic in the group chat just yet, but Felton’s got the best attitude about it: “I think we’re all very excited to see the wizarding world continue. I look forward to knocking on young Draco’s door and surprising him, or something like that.”

And while he might not be holding out for a starring role, he jokes, “I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra.”

Honestly, if there’s one spell that’s stuck, it’s friendship. And maybe a bit of Slytherin sass.

Tom Felton Is Excited To Meet Younger Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton is officially ready to pass the wand, well, maybe not officially, but he’s got his eye on the next Draco Malfoy. The Harry Potter alum, who famously played the platinum-blond troublemaker with a sneer and a smirk, is all in on the idea of a new generation of wizards taking the stage in HBO’s much-talked-about reboot. And he’s not bitter, he’s downright hyped.

“It’s exciting, isn’t it?” Felton said during an interview with Jake’s Takes. “I look forward to meeting the youngster… I think it’s shooting at Leavesden Studios as well. There will be a trailer or a dressing room with the word Draco Malfoy on again.” And if he’s lurking around those sets, you best believe it’s with good vibes. “I look forward to surprising whoever the youngster is… Definitely 100%, not for advice, but just to say enjoy it, and I look forward to meeting the young scallywag.”

That’s right, Draco 2.0 might just get a surprise visit from the OG himself, with no Malfoy family curse attached. Tom’s not gatekeeping; he’s giving props and maybe plotting the world’s most magical photobomb. Because once a Slytherin, always a Slytherin… but make it wholesome.

