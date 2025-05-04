The wizarding world of Harry Potter is filled with long bloodlines and ancient families. From the sacred pure-blood families to half-bloods and Muggle-borns, lineage matters greatly in this universe, sometimes far more than it should. While much of the focus in the story is on heroism and sacrifice, family connections are often quietly influential. The question of who’s related to whom isn’t just trivia; it can shape a character’s destiny.

This is especially true when it comes to three of the most important names in the saga: Lord Voldemort, Harry Potter, and Severus Snape. They represent the extremes of morality in the series: evil, innocence, and complexity. But their lives are more intertwined than most realize. It’s not just about shared history or circumstance; when you dig deep into their family trees, the lines start to blur.

The Dark Lord, The Boy Who Lived & The Half-Blood Prince – Were They Distantly Related?

Let’s begin with Voldemort. Born Tom Marvolo Riddle, he was the last descendant of Salazar Slytherin, one of the four founders of Hogwarts. He carried the blood of the Gaunt family through his mother, Merope Gaunt, a pure-blood line obsessed with maintaining its sacred heritage, often through inbreeding. The Gaunts were direct descendants of Slytherin, and as such, Voldemort could speak Parseltongue, the snake language.

Now, move to Harry Potter. Though his mother Lily was Muggle-born, his father James Potter descended from the Peverell family, specifically from Ignotus Peverell, the original owner of the Invisibility Cloak. Here’s where things tighten. The Gaunts, too, descended from the Peverells, more specifically, Cadmus Peverell, the owner of the Resurrection Stone, which was later turned into a Horcrux. That means Harry and Voldemort share a distant ancestor in the Peverell line. They’re not cousins formally, but are linked by blood generations back.

As for Severus Snape? His mother, Eileen Prince, was a pure-blood witch, while his father was a Muggle. Snape, like Lord Voldemort and Harry Potter, is also a half-blood. There’s no known direct bloodline connecting Snape to either the Potters or the Gaunts, but his path is curiously parallel. He grew up in circumstances similar to Voldemort’s: poor, isolated, emotionally neglected, and drawn to the Dark Arts at a young age. All three characters were half-blood with a Muggle parent. Also, there has been a long-running theory that Snape descends from the third Peverell brother. However, J.K. Rowling has never confirmed this theory, so this has never gone beyond the walls of theory-based speculation.

Therefore, despite parallels in their background and possible old familial connections, Harry Potter, Lord Voldemort, and Severus Snape were not connected by bloodlines.

