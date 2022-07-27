Hollywood star Demi Moore famously shaved her head to play the lead role in 1997’s ‘G.I. Jane’ but she’d now be “hard-pressed” to alter her trademark waist-length tresses again because she has nothing to “prove”.

“I think now that I’m older, I also know, I don’t have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig,” she said, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She added: “It’s also not as clear how it would grow back!”

While the “Indecent Proposal” actress has tried a variety of styles over the years, these days she does “as little as possible” with her locks and finds it “stressful” when people even touch her hair.

Demi Moore added to People: “I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible.”

“It’s stressful even having someone touch it. If I don’t have anywhere to go, I don’t put heat on it — I just try to let it do its own thing,” Moore continued.

She went on stating: “And I don’t wash it too often.”

Moore opts for “dustings” to keep her hair healthy when it comes to having them cut. She said, “I get regular tiny trims. The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things.”

The actress vowed to keep her hair long to defy stereotypes.

She said, “I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And something about that stuck with me.”

“Like who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, then why shouldn’t we?” Moore shared.

“I’m not comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification.”

