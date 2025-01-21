The news of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian not once or twice but multiple times rocked the Internet a couple of years ago. Netizens slammed the basketball player for being disloyal and insensitive, especially since the reality star was pregnant the second time he was caught cheating on her. Their relationship has since been very rocky and unconventional.

Khloe has refused to completely cut him out of her life since they share two kids: daughter True and son Tatum. But she has also been open about not giving him a third chance at adultery. The duo have since found a way to make things cordial and decent for their children, though fans are unhappy about it. Here’s what we know about their equation.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Current Relationship Status

For the unversed, True fell sick during Christmas 2024, which worried Khloe Kardashian. She then missed the annual Kardashian-Jenner party to look after her daughter. As per In Touch Weekly, “Tristan was able to come home for Christmas and help Khloe out with the kids,” and she appreciated it. She has been open about acknowledging his support in caring for the kids.

Reportedly, the athlete “stayed up all night to sit with True so that Khloe could get some rest.” The kids were also happy to spend time with their father during the holidays. The Good American founder lives in Los Angeles with the kids full-time, while Tristan lives in Cleveland and only comes to visit them when he gets some time off his basketball career.

Tristan Thompson With True And Tatum

A source claimed, “He is around more than a lot of people may realize,” and Khloe Kardashian “is very grateful” for the sake of her kids because they love their father and are happy anytime he is home. Even though their equation is very unconventional, Khloe is making it work for the sake of both of their kids. But that is all there is to the relationship, and she has often shut down her friends when they ask if their equation means they’ll get back together.

Will Khloe Kardashian Get Back With Tristan Thompson?

They wonder if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would rekindle their romance instead of being stuck “in this weird limbo.” The mother of two is having none of that and is quite “happy the way things are and doesn’t need the drama that will come with taking him back.” The insider concluded, “She just wants him to be the best dad for their kids; that’s all she cares about right now, and he’s living up to that, so she’s happy” and more than content with how things are.

