The Kardashians is back with its sixth season and fans are excited to watch the dramatic and fun reality series yet again. The trailer of the edition saw a lot of surprising moments including Kim revealing that she’s dating again to Khloe meeting her former husband Lamar Odom 11 years after their split.

To add to it, the trailer also showcases how the episodes will feature Kim becoming her daughter North’s manager as well as a feud between her and Kendall. Clips also feature Kim and Khloe’s quick but aesthetic trip to India where they attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding and flaunted their outfits. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season.

The Kardashians Season 6: Premiere Date & Episode Count

Season 6 of The Kardashians will premiere on February 6, 2025, on Hulu. This edition will also feature 10 episodes like the previous seasons. All five seasons of the reality series are fully available to stream on the platform.

The Kardashians Season 6: Cast

Season six of The Kardashians will feature the six Kar-Jenner sisters again namely Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner. Also featured will be some guests and family members like Corey Gamble and Scott Disick.

Kids of the Kar-Jenners are also featured on the show from time to time. Additionally, their friends and teams make it to the show and Lamar Odom has already been teased on the series in the trailer of the sixth season.

The Kardashians Season 6: What To Expect

The official synopsis of the season says, “The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures.” Fans can expect, “uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them,” as the sisters “rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms” as well as run their businesses and careers. The goal is to “overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives” and constant scrutiny.

The teaser gives hints of the family celebrating various events like Khloe’s 40th birthday, lunches and dinners, visits to Las Vegas and India, shoots and brand campaigns, in addition to a touch of glamour, glitz, and drama.

Viral moments, motherhood, chaos, opportunities and collaborations, and a few tears sum up the rest of the trailer. The previous season premiered in May 2025 and aired till the end of July last year. Meanwhile, fans are very excited to watch the season and all the storylines that it’ll bring forward.

One user said, “I am excited for Khloe turning 40,” and added that the story with Lamar is going to be good. They added that Kim and Kourtney’s collab together will also be amazing. Another pointed out that Kyle and Kendall being back on track adds more flavor to the whole Kar-Jenner dynamic.

