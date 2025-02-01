Season three of The Traitors has been catching a lot of eyeballs recently with its shocking twists, turns, and eliminations. Even more so because of the casting of the edition with a number of known faces and reality stars to pick from. Tom Schwartz has also been staying well updated with the game show. One of his friends, Tom Sandoval, is also participating this season.

The two go way back and have starred on Vanderpump Rules together but that didn’t stop him from roasting Sandoval, especially for his sweaty stains that have been laughed at all over the Internet. Here’s what Schwartz had to say about his former co-star and his opinions about his gameplay.

Tom Schwartz & Keltie Knight On The Traitors Season 3

During his appearance on the Lady Gang podcast, Schwartz told the hosts that he has been loving the airing season of The Traitors and wants to talk about it. “This is my first season. I want to hear your guys’ take, like, maybe a 30-second take. Can we go around the room, just Traitors in general?” he asked. Keltie Knight chimed in with her take on the show and the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Schwartz (@twschwa)

She mused, “The fact that you’re mixing Boston Rob from Survivor and these people from The Challenge… and then with Housewives, and then with, like, Chrishell from Selling Sunset,” appreciating the diverse mixup of reality stars. “And Tom Sandoval, who looks confused the whole time,” she added about the Vanderpump Rules alum known for a cheating scandal.

The Traitors Season 3: Tom Schwartz Roasts Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Tom Sandoval

“I’m like, when have you never had the main character energy? He looks so out of his comfort zone,” Keltie added. Even though Schwartz is a friend of Sandoval, he added a few jabs of his own and said, “I like how earnest or how serious he takes everything. You know, he’s so unintentionally funny.” He added a note for his controversial friend, “Sorry, Tom, if you see this.”

Schwartz proceeded, “He’s so unintentionally funny in Traitors… Those pit stains were remarkable. Sorry, Tom,” referring to his shirt having sweaty pit stains during an episode of the reality game show. The moment went viral on the Internet with people trolling him. Schwartz added that Sandoval is “notorious for having sweaty pit stains.” referring to his own experience.

He concluded, “But I’ve never seen anything like those.” On the other hand, Sandoval himself addressed the situation on his Instagram story a few days ago and accepted that he looked rough. “I also felt like sh*t,” he added and detailed how he had undergone 24 hours of travel with an 8-hour layover.

That affected his immune system and became “the domino of problems,” he claimed. He also disclosed that his luggage didn’t reach alongside him and the wardrobe department had to dress him up instead. They gave him “the thickest wool sweater” which is why he was sweating so immensely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Schwartz (@twschwa)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Stephen King’s The Monkey Trailer: So Gruesome It Was Banned From TV Airwaves

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News