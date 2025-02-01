The drama never ends on Days of Our Lives as the Peacock soap opera has a lot more twists and turns planned for the Salem residents. The show has been a fan-favorite for decades and decades with plenty of characters to enjoy, root for, as well as absolutely detest and abhor in their own ways.

From shocking news and open conversations to suggestions and theories, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the viewers can expect from the upcoming week of episodes on Days of our Lives which is available to stream on Peacock since it left NBC.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 3, 2025

Jada’s wedding comes to an immediate halt when shocking news comes to light and the drama escalates. Up next, Paulina takes action and Stephanie rants to Steve. Will they be able to solve their problems? When Belle and Shawn decide to discuss the previous night’s events, how will the chat go?

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The members of Body & Soul find out some shocking news. Will it affect their working or will things be sorted out eventually? When Hattie confronts Leo, how will he respond to her questions? Joy has a suggestion for Alex but will he take it or stay disinterested? Stephanie stuns Abe and Kate but how? Meanwhile, Chanel and Johnny have a heart-to-heart conversation.

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Up next, Abe makes a shocking discovery while Kayla, Johnny, and Hattie fight for their lives. Will they be able to find a way out of this? Meanwhile, Sarah uncovers the truth and Stephanie tends to an ailing Alex. How will this brand-new encounter change the dynamics of their relationship?

Thursday, February 6, 2025

When Alex assures Stephanie and Kate complaints to Philip, will they get the responses they were expecting? Or will this continue to remain idle chatter? On the other hand, Xander tells Sarah about a business venture. Will she be supportive about it or express her doubts? Julie has had a change of heart and Chad is quite appreciative about it but will he show it?

Friday, February 7, 2025

The last episode of the week features Ava screaming for help. Is she in some deep trouble? Will anyone be able to help her out of it? Meanwhile, Kristen covers in front of Brady. Will he find out what she is hiding? When Steve throws out a theory to Jada, will she be open to it or refuse? When Paulina presses for more information, will she be successful in finding it? Lastly, Belle and EJ find themselves at odds but how will this affect them?

