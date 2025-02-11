Taylor Swift may not have had the best and most memorable nights at the Super Bowl on Sunday, but the pop billionaire showed off some serious sparkle, sporting an eye-catching collection of jewelry, including a unique piece that got everyone’s attention.

But, before fans start speculating, it wasn’t the engagement ring they were hoping for, and it certainly wasn’t on the finger they were thinking.

Taylor Swift only had 7 seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/NBbwNfvjFE — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 10, 2025

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Night: A VIP Suite But a Devastating Loss

The ‘Wildest Dreams’ singer sat in a private suite for the second year in a row with her friends and family to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs. However, unfortunately for them, the Eagles handed the Chiefs a 40-22 loss, claiming the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

When you lose The Super Bowl & have to go home to Taylor Swift who was just booed by the entire World pic.twitter.com/3Kx2G4mF8v — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 10, 2025

Taylor Swift Distracting the Loss With Incredible Array of Accessories

While Kelce’s team was struggling on the field, Swift kept her emotions in check with some truly stunning accessories.

Close up of details of Taylor’s and Travis Kelce’s outfits for #SuperBowl tonight! 🥺 The T initial for Travis that Taylor designed from the Grammys on her upper thigh now worn as a necklace 🤍 Travis wearing a golden rose broche 🤍 pic.twitter.com/SXk6QMdHXd — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 9, 2025

Her jewelry collection alone was worth nearly $60,000, which included a striking hand chain from designer Logan Hollowell. This 14kt gold chain wrapped around her hand and extended to her wrist, adorned with five small diamonds, and valued at more than $4,000.

Around her neck, Swift wore a “T” pendant on a red and gold chain. The “T” could easily be a nod to her name, but some fans wondered if it also had a hidden reference to Travis.

📸| From a “T” chain on her thigh at the Grammys to a “T” chain around her neck at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/AW6z7cromu — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) February 9, 2025

Adding to the glimmering mix were several rings from Effy Jewelry, totaling $23,000. And let’s not forget the gold and diamond watch from the Panthère de Cartier collection, worth over $32,000.

But the glitz didn’t stop at her jewelry. Swift’s outfit was equally stylish, featuring a double-breasted blazer by Saint Laurent, priced at around $4,000. She paired it with a white Alaia tank top, sparkly denim shorts, and thigh-high white leather boots from Paris Texas, completing her chic yet edgy look.

The Missing Bling: Where’s the Engagement Ring?

While Swift’s accessories made a statement, what fans were really curious about was missing—an engagement ring.

The 35-year-old had previously sparked rumors when she was spotted at the AFC Championship game in January, where the Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that she wore gloves, something few others in the skybox were doing. The speculation? She might be hiding a ring.

Social media exploded with theories as one fan wondered aloud, “Not a lot of people in that suite wearing gloves. Could Taylor be hiding the ring?!” Another joked, “Us: ‘OMG, we’ll know if she has a ring on that finger.’ Taylor: ‘What if I wear gloves?’”

Not a lot of people in that suite wearing gloves. Could Taylor be hiding the ring?! https://t.co/N4g4qFP83a — Nick “THE SUPER MARK” Tullo (@TipToeWithTullo) January 19, 2025

us: omg we’ll know if the has a ring on *that* finger

taylor: what if i wear gloves https://t.co/QGrfvYtCNd — annie (@roseblushswift) January 18, 2025

A third said, “Swifties want to know: are the gloves hiding a ring? Caitlin [Clark was] not wearing gloves. Was Taylor colder than Caitlin?”

Swifties want to know are the gloves hiding a ring 💍. Caitlin not wearing gloves. Was Taylor colder than Caitlin? 💍⁉️pic.twitter.com/i1Ou6x8d4G — Rob (@SayItAtSo) January 19, 2025

Since their romance became public in 2023, after Swift attended her first NFL game to cheer on Kelce, the couple has slowly become more open about their relationship.

