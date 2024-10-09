Many thought Jr NTR arriving in dual roles would create double the dhamaka at the Indian box office. Well, it partially did, but only on the opening weekend. Devara is, unfortunately, witnessing a downward graph with each passing day, and we wonder if the end is near. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 12.

Devara was released in theatres worldwide on September 27, 2024. Audiences nationwide were excited to witness what Jr NTR served on the table after RRR (2022). However, the buzz gradually dried down due to the mixed reviews by critics and audiences. While the film was praised for its star-cast performance and VFX, it was criticized for its predictable storyline.

Box Office Collection Day 12

At the Indian box office, Devara earned an estimated 4.50-4.75 in all languages on day 12. This was a considerable dip of 30-20% compared to the 5 crores* earned on the second Monday. The overall box office collection will stand somewhere in the range of 256.3-256.55 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Devara in all languages below:

Day 1: 83 crores

Day 2: 39 crores

Day 3: 42 crores

Day 4: 12.75 crores

Day 5: 14.10 crores

Day 6: 21 crores

Day 7: 7 crores

Day 8: 6 crores

Day 9: 9.25 crores

Day 10: 12.70 crores

Day 11: 5 crores*

Day 12: 4.50-4.75 crores (estimates)

More about Devara

Devara is directed by Koratala Savi. It features the best of both worlds as Jr NTR was joined by Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles. The additional cast included Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma.

It is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The film is reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores and is yet to recover its cost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 11: Jr NTR’s Film Makes Close To 50% Returns, To Wrap Up By Dussehra?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News