Stories of nasty catfights between Bollywood actresses are not unheard of. One such incident occurred on the set of the 2006 film Pyare Mohan, wherein the lead actress Esha Deol slapped her co-star Amrita Rao on the set of the film. However, did you know that not only was Esha unapologetic about the same but her mother, the legendary actress-politician Hema Malini also supported her daughter for the same.

In a throwback interaction with host Rajat Sharma in his show Aap Ki Adalat, he had quipped Esha Deol on her admitting to slap her Pyare Mohan co-star Amrita Rao. On this, the Dhoom actress unapologetically said, “Kisi ne agar kuch galat kiya aur hum baaton se unhe samjha nahi paate hain, toh.” However, her mother Hema Malini who also graced the show along with her daughter, jumped to her defense.

Hema Malini said, “Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta hai.” Well, seems like the Sholay actress also thought that her daughter was not wrong in slapping Amrita Rao which had grabbed several eyeballs back then. Talking about the unpleasant fiasco, Esha Deol had spoken about the same in a throwback interview with The Times Of India.

The Yuva actress recalled how Amrita Rao was constantly provoking her on the set of Pyare Mohan. She also stated that Amrita allegedly abused her in front of her director Indra Kumar and the cameraman. This led Esha Deol to slap the Main Hoon Na actress to protect her dignity and self-respect.

Talking about the film Pyare Mohan, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. For the unversed, Esha Deol was also in the news recently for her separation with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. She announced her split from Bharat last year.

