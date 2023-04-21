National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who is known for helming Marathi film ‘Sairaat’, is making a Marathi film on the life of Independent India’s first Olympic medalist Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav.

Manjule boasts of 4 National Film Awards and has delivered films like ‘Fandry’, ‘Pistulya’ and ‘Pavasacha Nibandha’. The film titled ‘Khasaba’ will be mounted on a large scale.

Talking about his ambitious project Nagraj said: “Along with entertaining the audience, this film will also introduce the audience to a brave and exceptional athlete who made India proud all over the world. My aim is to make all Indians witness his extraordinary journey through this film.”

Khasaba, who was born in Goleshwar village in Karad taluka of District Satara in Maharashtra, was the youngest of five sons of renowned wrestler Dadasaheb Jadhav. He clinched the bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki and was the first athlete from Independent India to win an individual medal in the Olympics.

Nagraj Manjule in 2022 spoke about Jhund, Aamir Khan’s heartfelt reaction, and whether he has planned a film with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. Manjule confirms there is something and even Khan is keen.

Nagraj Manjule opening up on Aamir Khan’s reaction to Jhund said, “Aamir Sir ko me bohot pehle se pasand karta hoon. Meri Fandry jab release Hui thi, unhone khud dekhne ki iccha jatayi thi aur humne sathme film dekhi thi. Unko bohot achi lagi thi. Unko tab vishwas nahi ho raha tha ki ye meri pehli film hain. Unka dil itna bada hai ki who mere jaise naye director ko khud phone karke unki film dekh kar unki taarif karte hai. To mere liye unki rai bohot mayne rakhti hai. (Aamir sir has been liking my work ever since my first film. We saw my first film Fandry together after he expressed his wish to see it. He like it a lot and couldn’t believe it was made by a first time filmmaker. He has a big heart as he calls new directors and watches their films and appreciates them. His opinion is important to me).”

Speaking of his latest, the camera will soon start rolling for the film which will be presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aatpat Production, Jyoti Deshpande and Nagraj Manjule.

