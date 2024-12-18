Every year, the best performances of the film and television industry are felicitated and honored at the annual award ceremonies of Hollywood. But Zoe Saldãna doesn’t think the results are quite fair to all types of work, and especially not to CGI-focused performances, which she has done plenty of.

The actress has been a part of several sci-films over the years. From her portrayal of the green-faced Gamora in the Marvel universe and her role of the blue skinned Neytiri in the iconic Avatar franchise. Saldãna spoke about how she felt the awarding bodies of the industry overlooked performances that involved CGI. Here’s what the 46-year-old revealed about the same.

Zoe Saldaña On Award Ceremonies Overlooking CGI Performances

During an open hearted conversation with The Independent, Saldãna spoke about a lot of things including her experience in Hollywood and the times she felt unwelcome. About her thoughts on award ceremonies not recognising CGI performances, she said, “Old habits die hard, and when you have old establishments, it’s really hard to bring forward change.”

She added that she understood that and wasn’t bitter about it but it felt deflating regardless because they gave 120 per cent of themselves into CGI films. “Not winning is okay, not being nominated is okay, but when you’re overlooked and then minimised and completely disregarded,” she mused. Saldãna also mentioned how people thought her work in Avatar had no contribution of her own and was all because of the technicians.

“I know the difference between that and what we did,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star stated. She is still understanding about the whole thing and felt, “At some point you have to ask yourself: why is it that I do what I do? Is it so others can give me approval? Or is it because I don’t want to do anything else?” Thus, the snubs don’t affect her as much as they would have if validation was the only thing keeping her running in the industry.

Zoe Saldaña On Feeling Isolated And Not Welcome In The Industry

Saldãna also spoke about not feeling welcome as a woman during some of her experiences on sets. “It can be isolating. And I have been in situations where I don’t feel included in the decision-making as much as men. That feels really disheartening,” she disclosed and added that such moments were “disappointing, hurtful and othering.” She also spoke about how it’s harder for women who are mothers to be accepted in the industry.

Saldãna has three children with her husband Marco Perego. Talking about the same, she said, “Our environments aren’t yet fully supportive of women wanting success while having a family.” The actress also commented about how apart from the response, there’s a personal guilt that mothers have to deal with “for not always being home.” Saldãna accepted that she was still trying to figure out balancing both ends but she is willing to do the work.

