After nailing her role as Cassie Howard, the sweet-but-troubled character, Sweeney was often stuck being seen as only the spoiled girl next door. Enter The White Lotus.

But wait—getting that role wasn’t as easy as just saying “yes.” In an interview with Variety, Sydney Sweeney spilled the tea on how she had to literally fight for Olivia Mossbacher. “There’s always people who see me as Cassie or see me as Olivia. They send me scripts that are just like that,” she admitted, and let’s face it, who wouldn’t be tired of hearing that?

Here’s the kicker: The White Lotus creators didn’t exactly see her as a fit either. “They didn’t think that I was right for White Lotus because I did Euphoria,” she recalled. Talk about a tough crowd! But the talented diva wasn’t about to let that stop her. “I put myself on tape, I auditioned for White Lotus just like everybody else and had a callback like everybody else,” she said. Nothing special, just pure hustle.

It’s the roles that break the mold that really get Sweeney fired up, though. “It was the same for Reality,” she revealed, referring to her role in the 2023 movie where she played whistleblower Reality Winner. “I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else.” No shortcuts. No handouts. Just sheer talent and determination.

And that’s when she dropped the bomb: “I could get offered roles that are similar to the ones that I’ve played, but the ones that are different, the ones that surprise people that I do, are the ones that I usually have to fight for.” This girl isn’t just here to play the same character over and over. She’s here to show range.

But it hasn’t all been easy sailing. In fact, her finances tell a different story. Despite her red-hot career, Sweeney’s wallet isn’t exactly overflowing. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Apparently, all that glitters is not gold. With agents, managers, lawyers, publicists (you know the drill), Sydney’s earnings go out just as fast as they come in. “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” she continued, giving us the real scoop on what it’s like behind the scenes of Hollywood stardom. Talk about a paycheck grind.

Still, despite the challenges, Sweeney is all in. Whether she’s battling for roles that break the typecast mold or making sure she can pay her bills (because no one’s coming to the rescue), one thing’s for sure: She’s not just riding the wave of fame—she’s carving her own path. And the best part? We’re here for it.

