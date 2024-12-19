Sydney Sweney has gracefully responded to her critics after posting a sensual and alluring photo of herself.

In her latest Instagram post, Sweeney confidently showcases her figure, posing on a balcony dressed in white sneakers, dark blue jeans, and an open brown and white knitted jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney Didn’t Wear Anything Under Her Jacket

In one of the photos, Sweeney leans back with one hand resting on her waist and the other holding her Miu Miu bag high in the air.

In another snap, the 27-year-old tilts her head back as her long blonde hair cascades in waves down her chest. With her arms crossed over her navel, she holds her purse, revealing only a hint of cleavage.

A brief video between the photos showcases Sweeney sporting a natural, no-makeup look as she pulls up her purse to her chest. “Rain, rain, go away,” she captions the post.

Sydney Sweeney was Mocked Recently for Gaining Weight

The ‘Euphoria’ star recently faced criticism online after being photographed in a bikini, with some commentators claiming she had gained weight or was “catfishing” in her other photos.

Sweeney posted a captionless video on Instagram, playfully addressing the comments while proudly showcasing her toned physique for an upcoming role.

Last week, the actress posted the video compilation highlighting the negative comments surrounding photos of her wearing a mauve bikini with a thong bottom.

“Without artifice (makeup, filter, and photoshop), she is horrid!” one comment read. The video concluded with Sydney showing off her well-earned muscles and intense training as she prepared for her role as boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic about her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

