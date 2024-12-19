Sean Diddy Combs’ wild party tapes are causing a major headache for him and several Hollywood A-listers, too. In a desperate attempt to save their careers and maybe their dignity, these stars are allegedly battling it out in a bidding war to keep those tapes from seeing the light of day.

Combs is incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. In September, he was arrested and indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all the allegations, with his trial scheduled for May 2025.

Alec Baldwin’s Brother Made The Shocking Claim

Alec Baldwin’s brother, Daniel, recently claimed on the PDB podcast that Sean Diddy Combs possesses the video from the parties. According to what he heard from friends who are attorneys and agents, there is currently a bidding war underway to prevent these videos from being released.

“They’re driving that price up because if you want your client and your famous actor to not be involved, a famous singer to not come out, here’s the price, and that they’re just selling to the individuals that are in those,” Daniel said.

He continued, “This is what I heard. They’re selling those videos.” Daniel added that the media mogul had his camera set up everywhere during his notorious parties. Now he has all that footage, supposedly, this is what I’m told,” he said, adding, I don’t like to say things that I know unless I see them.”

Hollywood Stars Are Allegedly Discussing Events That Took Place At Sean Diddy Combs’ Parties

Daniel also claimed that the events that took place at the “freak-off” parties were being discussed among Hollywood stars. “There’s a duality in it. There [were] the faces that showed up at the parties or the event that went to the big party and then there was the late-night crowd,” he said. “The doors got locked up everyone, and the last 40/30 people were there… I was never at any of those.”

The 64-year-old shattered that guests at Combs’ events were told to leave at a specific time, although not everyone followed the rule. He mentioned that those not considered highly famous or closely connected to the disgraced rapper were asked to leave the house.

Sean Diddy Combs was reportedly involved in hosting “freak-off” parties, which were revealed during his September arrest and detailed in a 14-page indictment. The documents described how, during these late-night events, he allegedly manipulated women into participating in highly orchestrated performances.

