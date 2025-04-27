Kanye West had a plan to build sci-fi-inspired homes for the unhoused. Not in a galaxy far away, though, but right in the heart of Calabasas. Its structure was thought to be four dome-like shelters straight out of Star Wars. And his goal was to reinvent affordable living through an experimental project under his Yeezy Home label.

These weren’t rough models or pop-up tents. The domes were legit. Built with timber grids and set on solid concrete, they looked like futuristic huts dropped on suburban land.

But there was a catch—Yeezy skipped the paperwork. The neighbors weren’t thrilled either about the construction noise. By mid-summer, complaints rolled in. Officials from the LA County Department showed up for a surprise check. That’s when things got tricky.

West claimed the buildings were just trial designs. But the concrete base made them look long-term, not temporary. And that’s when the county stepped in. Rules are rules. The Public Works department gave him 45 days—either get approval or dismantle them.

Instead of jumping through the permit hoops, Saint Pablo chose to take them down. Within a week of the deadline, three of the domes were already gone. There were no more sci-fi shelters in Calabasas.

Still, this wasn’t the end of the idea. Around the same time, West grabbed a massive $14 million ranch that spans 3000 acres in Wyoming. Way more land, way fewer zoning headaches. That could be his next playground for big ideas.

Calabasas isn’t known for embracing offbeat architecture. Especially not without going through official channels. With the Yeezy Home project, the pop rapper wanted to rethink shelter design. A more artistic, functional spin on housing for those without one.

It just hit a wall—well, the permit wall. Visually, the domes were a statement. Rounded, alien-like structures that echoed the sandy homes of Star Wars’ Tatooine. That fictional spot was actually based on Tataouine, a city in Tunisia with similar-looking homes. West clearly drew inspiration from that desert aesthetic. Too bad they didn’t survive the real-world red tape.

But hey, this is Kanye West. He’s not known for stopping at “no.” The rapper once express his desire in an interview with Business Insider to become “one of the biggest real-estate developers of all time, like what Howard Hughes was to aircrafts and what Henry Ford was to cars.”

So, Wyoming might be the next testing ground for his housing dreams. With fewer restrictions and plenty of open space, he’s got room to rebuild—this time, hopefully, by the book. For now, the domes are dust. But the vision? Still alive and kicking. Knowing Ye, this was just Chapter One.

